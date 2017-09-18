The leading GECs keep on rolling out fresh concepts to entertain the audiences with their new tales. Big Magic too is not far behind in launching new shows with the passage of time.

We hear, the channel will soon be coming up with a new mythological finite series to entertain the audience.

Our source informs us, Sagar Pictures is set to launch a mythological show for Big Magic. The series is said to be based on Goddess Durga and it has been titled Maa Shakti. It will be 28 to 30 episodes show to celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri.

We have heard that, the makers have roped in the beautiful actress Dalljiet Kaur, who was last seen in Zee TV's Kaala Teeka, to portray the role of Goddess Durga.

Dalljiet confirmed the news and shared, “This is my first mythological show and I am looking forward to it. The show is very promising and my character is challenging to play. It takes me three hours to get into the Maa Durga's look. I have come to Vadodara for a month to shoot. Since my son is alone I have bought him along with me to this new city that I have visited for the first time.”

Maa Shakti will start airing from 21 September, Monday to Friday at 7PM.