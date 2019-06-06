News

Dalljiet Kaur ready to marry again

06 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a well-known television actress. She has been a part of various soaps. She is known for shows like Kaala Teeka, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon to name a few. Recently, the actress revealed that she is ready to give marriage a second chance.      

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, she said, “I want to get married and it will happen soon. My parents are looking for Mr. Right. I have also been meeting a couple of guys. But it is a little different this time. Now I have a huge responsibility, I am a mother first and then I will be a wife. It will be the other way round.”

When asked about marriage to an actor again, she said, “I am very humbled that good men are approaching me. I got quite a few offers from actors, but the guy will not be from the industry. Right now, I am looking for stability so he will probably be a businessman, someone who is well settled. I am looking for a good, respectable family and not someone who is still experimenting because I think woh age chali gayi hai." The actress also said that her son, Jaydon is ready to have a father now and misses the companionship of a dad.  

Dalljiet got married to Shaleen Bhanot in 2009. She got separated from her husband almost four years back. After six years of marriage and a son, she filed for a domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws.   

