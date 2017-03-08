Damanpreet Singh dabbles between film, TV show

Child artist Damanpreet Singh is currently dabbling between upcoming historical drama TV show "Sher-E- Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh" and ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's upcoming Punjabi film.



Damanpreet, 14, recently went to Chandigarh when he got two days off from the shoot of "Sher-E- Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh" to finish the last portions of the yet untitled film.



"Yes, I am doing the show ‘Maharaja Ranjit Singh' along with the movie, which is produced by my favourite comedian Kapil Sharma. Just when I got little time off from the show, I flew to Chandigarh for the shoot of the movie," Damanpreet said in a statement.



"I was offered the show in the middle of my film. Hence, one last portion of the film was remaining. It is because of Kapil Sharma that I could do both. So when I got two days off from the show, I immediately flew to Chandigarh to finish the film," he added.



Damanpreet will be seen playing the title role in "Sher-E- Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh", which will be aired on Life OK starting from March 20.



