Dance competition between Guddan and Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 08:11 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been winning hearts and charts. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and outstanding performances of the actors.

In the upcoming episodes, Akshat (Nishant Malkani) and Guddan (Kanika Mann) make a plan to take away the property papers from Antara (Dalljiet Kaur). According to their plan, Akshat disguises himself as a rich man to trick Antara.

Furthermore, Akshat agrees to marry Antara, and the wedding preparations start in full swing.

On the day of the sangeet ceremony, Guddan and Antara happen to challenge each other to a dance competition.

It will be interesting to see who eventually wins the competition!

Meanwhile, Dalljiet will soon be seen in a cameo role in sci-fi thriller Haiwaan (Read here: Dalljiet Kaur joins the cast of Zee TV’s Haiwaan). The project is produced by Balaji Telefilms.


past seven days