Dance, dhamaal and drama in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

‘Mother’s day’ was recently celebrated all across with much aplomb.

From social media posts, to special gifts, every child tried their best to make the day special for their moms.

And now, wheeling the cart of drama ahead in Dhhai Kilo Prem, audience will get to see some super fun times, with a lot of drama.

As viewers would know, trying to save his mummy dearest from committing suicide, Piyush (Meherzan Mazda) had agreed to marry Deepika (Anjali Anand).

Now, in order to make Mother’s Day special for their mummies, Deepika and Piyush will plan a fun surprise. Dressing up as Madhuri and Pankaj (Manasi Joshi Roy and Kiran Karmarkar), the couple will perform to some love filled songs.

Woaaah, interesting na?

That’s not all, Madhuri, Ragini (Ritu Vij) and bua (Pallavi Rao) will also perform to some hit 90s numbers entertaining the family.

After the dance and dhamaal, comes the drama part.

Sarika (Benazir Sheikh), who knows the reality of Piyush’s feelings towards Deepika, will confront him on agreeing to marry her. She will ask him to refuse the alliance if he will not be able to keep Deepika happy.

And while the two will be discussing this, Deepika will make an entry and be puzzled with the conversation that she heard.

Ooops! Will Deepika get to know of the reality or will Piyush manage to salvage the situation?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.