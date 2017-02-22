Dance holds a special place in my life: Salman Yusuff Khan

Dancer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan has credited his popularity to dancing and says it holds a special place in his heart.



"Dance holds a very special place in my life. Whatever I am today, I owe it to all the esteemed platforms that gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent," Salman said in a statement.



Salman will bring a surprise for the contestants of "BIG Memsaab". To increase the competitiveness in the show, Salman will introduce some challengers who are selected in consultation with the show's judges Karishma Tanna and Sambhavna Seth.



He says that it's a pleasure to come on the BIG Magic channel's show.



"It is providing a huge platform to housewives by giving them a chance to prove their dancing skills and live their passion," he added.

(Source: IANS)