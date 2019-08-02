Dance India Dance 7: Check out Karan Wahi’s CANDID photo with Kapil Dev and Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance 7 is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show has been constantly making headlines. Now, for an upcoming episode, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev graced the show as a guest.

This season stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. She made her small screen debut with DID 7 as a judge alongside choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. While the show has been garnering a lot of attention due to the talent of the participants, often the fun element added by the show’s host Karan Wahi is being enjoyed by the viewers.



Karan took to his social media handle and shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Kapil Dev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and him. In the photo, he can be seen saying something, while Kareena, Kapil and Bosco can be seen listening to Karan intently.



He wrote an interesting caption which read, “main kehta tha na log meri sunte hain.”



Take a look the BTS photo: