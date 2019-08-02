Dance India Dance 7: THIS is how Kareena Kapoor gets back at Karan Wahi for his flirting

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance 7 is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show has been constantly making headlines. This season stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, she made her small screen debut with DID 7 as a judge alongside Bosco Martis and Raftaar.

The actress, who is also known for her style sense, has earned applaud for her stint in the show. The show is hosted by actor Karan Wahi. In addition to the stunning performances of the contestants, the viewers also get to witness the banter between Kareena and Karan every week. Karan is often seen trying to flirt with her on the show in a hilarious way. But, Kareena is always ready with a comeback which ends up adding more fun to the episode. While the fans love Karan being completely smitten by Kareena, her comeback often leaves everyone in splits. Talking about this, on this week’s episode, the audience will get to witness how the Bollywood diva handles Karan’s flirts.

The makers have shared a promo wherein Karan can be seen dreaming of a romantic song sequence with Kareena. Amidst this, Kareena calls out Karan’s name and decides to give it back to him with the help of all the participants and the show’s judges, Bosco and Raftaar. They all wrap him in a plastic sheet and roll him over. Then, the participants and the judges carry him around for fun. While Karan is all wrapped up, Kareena ends up giving it back to him for weeks of flirting in a fun manner.

Take a look below.