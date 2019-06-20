Dance India Dance host Dheeraj Dhoopar quits the show

MUMBAI: Zee TV will soon be back with its most successful dance reality show, Dance India Dance Season 7. The show has been in the news from the past few weeks, and one of the main reasons is that Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her debut on television as a judge.



Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar was all set to host the show and was excited to work with Kareena. Dheeraj also was present at the launch event and looked happy to be a part of the show. However, ahead of the start, Dheeraj has quit Dance India Dance 7.



Dheeraj confirmed the news with a leading publication and said that he will not be able to manage two shows and that it was a taking a mental and physical toll on him. The actor further stated that he was really excited to be a part of the show but has other commitments that he needs to take care of.



Dheeraj said, 'I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future too, I get such good opportunities.'



Karan Wahi, who has previously hosted Dance India Dance Super Moms 2, has replaced him.



Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions will begin on June 22nd. Kareena, choreographer Bosco Martis, and rapper Raftaar will judge the show.