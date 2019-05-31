Dance India Dance is the only dance reality show that Saif and I watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is lovingly called Bebo, is making her TV debut with Zee TV’s iconic reality show Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. Joining her on the panel will be well-known choreographer Bosco Martis and reigning rapper Raftaar. The show will be hosted by Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Yesterday, at the launch of the show, Kareena looked glamorous in a purple blazer and interacted with media on making her debut with DID.

When TellyChakkar asked what kind of judge one can expect her to be, she shared, 'I haven’t planned yet. My judging will depend on the contestants. Since it is my debut and we will guide each other, I am not coming prepared. I will be thinking from my heart and inner instinct.'

This year, grandmaster Mithun Da will be missing from the show. We asked Kareena if she will miss having him in DID, and she replied, 'We are definitely missing Mithun Da, as I am a huge fan of him and hope to see him in the show as a guest.'

Talking more about her debut on TV, the actress mentioned, 'In a span of five years, I have been offered many shows, but I was very nervous to come on TV, as it is the most challenging medium. You step into millions of homes and hearts. It is quite overwhelming. But when I was offered DID, I took up the show as it is a stage for the common man, promotes talent, and has reached millions of hearts across the world. DID is the only dance reality show that Saif and I watch. It is a platform that I couldn’t say a no to. However, I am as nervous as the contestants.'

Kareena, who has thrilled the masses with various dance numbers, told her about her idea of dance. 'For me, dance is all not all about moves but facial expressions and energy. If you see all of my dance numbers, I have enjoyed them.'

Kareena and Karan Johar are known to be thick friends. Did he share any tips on judging the show. 'I think Karan should be one of the contestants, as he happens to be a very good dancer, and he performs on every show he does. I really hope that we both do a show together some day,' she said

Kareena revealed that she has been offered various reality shows but did not name them. 'I have been offered a lot of shows but always said a no, as TV requires long hours of working, and I don’t work more than eight hours post Taimur’s birth. I like to be at home before he eats his dinner, as that is the time when I want to be with him and my family. So that was the only hurdle I had to cross with Zee TV, but they have been very kind and supportive.'

On charging a huge amount to judge the show, she shared, 'Definitely, a pay package has to be good as you need to put in a lot of hard work, especially on television. When a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in.'

When asked if she manages to watch TV shows, she replied, 'Nothing on TV, but I have been bingeing on web-series. As a kid, I have watched the show Buniyaad a lot.'

She also mentioned that if she is offered web-series like Sacred Games and Delhi Crime, she wouldn’t mind making her debut on the web.

Before ending the conversation, the actress shared that Yeh Ishq Haye from Jab We Met happens to be her favourite song. The actress recalled the memories and shared that it was the first time that she shot in Spiti Valley in minus degrees.