Dance is MUST when D3 girls re-unite

We come across so many people in our daily lives!!!

Some are left behind with time while some walk along with us in the journey called Life.

And, in their journey, the tinsel town celebrities never fail to make memories while they shoot for their respective shows.

Channel V’s Dil Dostii Dance (D3) was quite popular among the fans and it’s immensely missed by them even now. Not only the fans but even the stars of the show miss it badly but why worry when you can meet your buddies any time and recall your good old days?

Recently, the D3 girls’ gang Shakti Mohan, Sneha Kapoor, Alisha Singh and Vinti Idnani had a gala time meeting over a good dance session!!!

Have a look at their fun dance video that will take you back to the good old D3 days –

Reliving D3 days with our mad gang Sharon @snehakapoor_ski Neha @alishasingh05 Vishakha @vintiidnani and Kria Ghai ghai Had so much fun shooting for D3... Made awesome friends for life...Missing our Dazzler Weakling fight days #dildostidance #channelv @muktimohan @kmohan12 A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on May 20, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Woah! That’s a fun treat for fans. Isn’t it?