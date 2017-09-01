Actor Namish Taneja, who will soon be seen in the upcoming show Ikyawann, says his first love dancing keeps him fit.

As he is shooting round-the-clock for Star Plus's upcoming show, he often fails to go to the gym on a regular basis. So, he resorts to dance.

"After rigorous shooting hours, it's not always possible to hit the gym. As dancing is my passion, so to stay fit, I shake a leg whenever I can," he said.

"I believe it's one of the most entertaining ways of body workout without the need to lift hundreds of kilos. It not only help me to stay fit, but also revives me and is like a stress buster," the Swaragini actor added.

B-boying is Namish's forte, and he believes it's a super cool way to burn calories.

"If you love to be in shape, start learning B-boying. Trust me, you will have a great time doing it," he said.