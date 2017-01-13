Dangal between Hanuman Singh and Dolfy D’Mello in Khatmal-E-Ishque

SAB TV’s Khatmal-E-Ishque, a love story between Kapildev (Vishal Malhotra) and Lovina (Umang Jain), who are from different cultural backgrounds will have a surprising action sequence in this week’s track.

The male protagonist’s father, Hanuman Singh (Sharat Saxena) is a fitness freak and loves athletic sport. He is very conscious about his health and exercises regularly. In one instance, Hanuman feels very insulted by Mr. Dolfy D’Mello (Akhilendra Mishra) when he comments on his poor knowledge in English language. Confident about his ‘Pehelwan’ skills, Hanuman Singh makes a revengeful plan of fighting with Mr. D’Mello in a Dangal match.

On the day of Dangal match, Hanuman Singh is already in the ring, waiting for a suitable opponent. Just then, Thapa innocently calls out Mr. D’Mello’s name to fight against Hanuman Singh. Everyone is stunned about this pairing, because they aren’t sure how Mr. D’Mello will compete against a well versed Pehelwan like Hanuman Singh.

In the biggest twist of the show, the match will reveal the fate of Lovina and Kapil’s love story.

Commenting on the same, Sharat Saxena, said, “The ‘Dangal’ match was one of my personal favourites, I have been a bad man in cinema and particularly this scene was very nostalgic. Enjoyed it thoroughly!”

Will Mr. D’Mello be able to defeat Hanuman Singh in the ‘Dangal’ match?