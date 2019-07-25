Darpan Srivastava roped in for ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap Of Special Services

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



We exclusively reported about Sagrika Gatge and Anveshi Jain being a part of ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap Of All Services

(Read here: Sagrika Gatge in ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services?; Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Service).



Karan Singh Grover will mark his digital debut with the project and will play a powerful role.



The series is produced by Filmy Paltan, which is led by Ankush Bhatt and Ashish Kapoor.



Now, the latest update is that actor Darshan Srivastava will also join the cast and have an important role to essay.



Darshan was a part of projects like Jamai Raja and Bhagyavidhata.



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



BOSS is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of a con artist operating in northern India, who crosses paths with a cop under unusual circumstances.



The trailer has already been released, and the series is set to launch on 2nd August.



