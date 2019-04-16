News

Darshan Gokani bags ZEE5’s Poison

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

Earlier in the day, we exclusively reported about actress Shruthy Menon bagging Netflix’s Typewriter.

Now, TellyChakkar has an interesting update on ZEE5’s upcoming thriller web-series titled Poison.

We have learned that actor Darshan Gokani has been roped in for the multi-starrer project.

Geared up with the information, we got in touch with Darshan, who confirmed the news and said, ‘Yes, I am doing Poison. It’s an interesting character to play. I am coming back to the acting scene after 3 years, and I’m pretty excited for my comeback.’

Darshan is known for his role in web-series Akuri... And a Pinch of Hope.

We also exclusively reported about Arbaz Khan and Freddy Daruwala being roped in for the project (Read hereArbaaz Khan in ZEE5’s next; Ayub Khan joins Arbaaz Khan and Tanuj Virwani in ZEE5’s next)

(More ReadKanupriya Gupta bags ZEE5's PoisonHoliday fame Freddy Daruwala to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s next)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days