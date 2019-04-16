Darshan Gokani bags ZEE5’s Poison

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

Earlier in the day, we exclusively reported about actress Shruthy Menon bagging Netflix’s Typewriter.

Now, TellyChakkar has an interesting update on ZEE5’s upcoming thriller web-series titled Poison.

We have learned that actor Darshan Gokani has been roped in for the multi-starrer project.

Geared up with the information, we got in touch with Darshan, who confirmed the news and said, ‘Yes, I am doing Poison. It’s an interesting character to play. I am coming back to the acting scene after 3 years, and I’m pretty excited for my comeback.’

Darshan is known for his role in web-series Akuri... And a Pinch of Hope.

