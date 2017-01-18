Hot Downloads

News

Darshan Pandya roped in for &TV’s Queens Hain Hum

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 06:40 PM

Talented actor Darshan Pandya, who has impressed audience with his matured roles in shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be joining the cast of Queens Hain Hum (&TV and Silver Ivory Productions).

Darshan will play the character of Pushkar Katial, a video blogger. He will be a fun loving guy and would love to experiment new things in life.

Pushkar will enter in beauty queen Maya’s (Bhavna Pani) life and will learn about her troubled marriage life.

He will feel that Maya’s marital life needs a spark and one extra marital affair in her life can bring fun back.

Believing in experimentation, he will decide to have an extra marital affair with Maya so that he can prove his trial correct. Though his intention will be good, he will be seen as a shady guy.

When we contacted Darshan, he confirmed the news.

Darshan’s entry will air on 24 January.

