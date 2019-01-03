News

Dashami Creations to bring two new shows?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 03:49 PM
MUMBAI: The ace producers of Sony TV’s popular show Mere Sai, Dashami Creations is gearing up to bring a few new shows to cater to the audiences.

After the huge success of Mere Sai, Dashami Creations is apparently working on yet another project for Sony TV. In addition, the production house is also in talks with SAB TV for another show.

A close source said, ‘Dashami Creations will more or less work on a family drama show for Sony TV, while the genre for SAB TV show will be dramedy.’

We tried reaching out to the production house, but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
