Yesterday (22 August), the Supreme Court announced a historical judgement on the Triple Talaaq which came as a sign of relief for the Muslim women across country.

Still there are issues that needed to be dealt with in the society and lovely actress Sana Amin Sheikh, who is currently seen on Zee TV’s newly launched series Bhootu, opines about one of them.

Read on –

She says, “After getting married, a woman goes to her husband’s house and her entire attention move towards her new family, leaving behind her parents. I feel that the daughter’s mother and father should also have the right to live with her after marriage and the daughter should also take care of them like her husband’s family. Sometimes, I even hear that the working women have to invest their salaries in their in-laws’ house.

Parents raise their daughters with a lot of effort and sometimes they take loans for her marriage but why can't a girl take responsibility of taking care of her own parents who are growing old? I am taking care of my mother even after getting married.”

“I wonder why a girl can’t live with her parents post marriage! After my marriage have I realised why our parents put in so much effort to raise us. And then one day, we abandon them and go to live in another house and start obeying them?! why do such rules exist in India?

Your parents should be your first priority,” signs off Sana.

Well said, Sana.

Do share your thoughts with us folks.