Dayaben aka Disha Vakani becomes proud mom to a baby girl

Heartiest Congratulations to Disha Vakani for she is blessed with a baby girl. Dayaben of the small screen, Disha who is popularly known for her role in Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma tied the knot with Mumbai based businessman Mayur Padia in 2015 and this is their, first kid.

As reported by a media outlet, the baby was born in Hiranandani Hospital with good health.

Disha is one such tinsel town beauty who prefers maintaining a low profile, she doesn't like sharing her personal life with many people. Disha Vakani made her TV debut with popular soap opera Khichdi as a guest appearance and has even been a part of Bollywood cinema.

She won many hearts by her stupendous acting and her bang on the accent as Dayaben in the super famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the most loved and most watched comedy show all over.

Disha was on maternity leave for last 4 months. It was shown that she is at her mom’s place and was communicating via phone calls during that time span on the show. Incidentally, Daya was seen showing her longing for a baby girl and a track of the same was shown last year. And now, she has been blessed with a baby girl in real life, too.

