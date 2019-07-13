News

Dead Sanket's mysterious letter to crack Pragati-Raghbir's love relationship in Bepanah Pyaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 10:59 AM

MUMBAI : Bani's murder mystery is once again going to take a major turning point in Raghbir and Pragati's love life.

In the current storyline of Bepanah Pyaar,

Prashant and Sanket try to dig out the truth of Bani's death.

But before Sanket to expose the culprit, he shockingly meets with an accident in which he loses his life.

But before losing his breath, he has left a letter for Pragati.

Pragati will come across the letter of Sanket which he left in the basement room.

And this will leave Pragati in hell shock as the letter will reveal about Raghbir being Bani's real murderer.

It will be interesting to see if Pragati will believe this letter revelation or no.

 

Tags > Bepanah Pyaar, Colors, Colors tv, Pearl Puri, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Voot,

