News

Deadly attack on Drishti in Divya Drishti, Karan gets trapped in Kundali Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 04:57 PM

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Main Maike Chali Jaungi: Amarnath's evil ploy to separate Vicky and Satya

Amarnath chalks out a plan to separate Vicky and Satya. Vicky and Satya both like each other, and thus, Samar and Jaya start the preparations. Shockingly, Jaya’s ex husband Amarnath makes his entry and claims his right on her.      

Divya Drishti: OMG! Deadly attack on Drishti       

In the upcoming episode, Drishti comes to Divya and explains her about the dream she saw where someone tried to stab her to death. But Divya refuses to hear her and interrupts her. While Drishti reveals that she is her sister Drishti Di, Divya gets angry and shoves her away.

Kundali Bhagya: Karan gets trapped in Sherlyn’s house

Karan gets trapped in Sherlyn’s house as he goes to catch Prithvi and Sherlyn red-handed where Sherlyn smartly traps in barging her house. However, Prithvi flees away smartly.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Angad to claim Saraswati to be the mastermind

In the coming episode, Angad will be caught by Akshat. He will ask Angad to reveal the real mastermind behind all the drama. Angad will get scared and would flip and claim Saraswati to be the mastermind who would be standing behind Durga.

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kundali Bhagya, Divya Drishti, Main Maike Chali Jaungi, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Updates,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana

past seven days