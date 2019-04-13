Deadly attack on Drishti in Divya Drishti, Karan gets trapped in Kundali Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Main Maike Chali Jaungi: Amarnath's evil ploy to separate Vicky and Satya

Amarnath chalks out a plan to separate Vicky and Satya. Vicky and Satya both like each other, and thus, Samar and Jaya start the preparations. Shockingly, Jaya’s ex husband Amarnath makes his entry and claims his right on her.

Divya Drishti: OMG! Deadly attack on Drishti

In the upcoming episode, Drishti comes to Divya and explains her about the dream she saw where someone tried to stab her to death. But Divya refuses to hear her and interrupts her. While Drishti reveals that she is her sister Drishti Di, Divya gets angry and shoves her away.

Kundali Bhagya: Karan gets trapped in Sherlyn’s house

Karan gets trapped in Sherlyn’s house as he goes to catch Prithvi and Sherlyn red-handed where Sherlyn smartly traps in barging her house. However, Prithvi flees away smartly.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Angad to claim Saraswati to be the mastermind

In the coming episode, Angad will be caught by Akshat. He will ask Angad to reveal the real mastermind behind all the drama. Angad will get scared and would flip and claim Saraswati to be the mastermind who would be standing behind Durga.