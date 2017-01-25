Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which is your Republic Day pick?

Which is your Republic Day pick?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Debaparna bags a role on Star Jalsha’s Swapno Udaan

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
25 Jan 2017 06:15 PM

Yesterday, we reported about Saurav Das bagging a significant role on Star Jalsha’s upcoming serial Swapno Udaan (Bigboy and Tent Cinemas).

Now, we got to know about another development.

We hear Debaparna Chakraborty, who acted in Bengali soaps like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur, have been in roped in to play the role of Jhimli (Oindrila Bose, female lead)’s sister-in-law in Swapno Udaan and her character will lead to many twists and turns in the story.

When we buzzed Debaparna to know more about her character, she shared, “I am playing the role of Arpita. In the soap, my husband Aniruddha Roy (Indrashish Roy) is a police officer and we belong to a middle class family.”

“Arpita is a sweet person, who is very caring about her family. She is especially protective about her sister-in-law. She is very dedicated towards her family. She is educated but chose to be a homemaker. But soon there will be twists in the story and audience will see a different version of Arpita,” added the actress.  

Debaparna mentioned that she is very happy with her role as it will provide her the scope to act.

She quipped, “Audience liked my character of Anu in Bojhena Se Bojhena. In the same way, I hope the audience will like Arpita of Swapno Udaan.”

“This character is very special to me as I feel this will provide me the scope of showcasing my acting prowess. So, I am really very happy and excited about it,” she added with excitement.

Way to go, pretty lady!

Keep visiting this space for more updates. 

Tags > Bengali actress, Debaparna Chakraborty, Star Jalsha, Swapno Udaan, Bengali TV show, Indrashish Roy, Oindrila Bose, Saurav Das,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top