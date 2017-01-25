Debaparna bags a role on Star Jalsha’s Swapno Udaan

Yesterday, we reported about Saurav Das bagging a significant role on Star Jalsha’s upcoming serial Swapno Udaan (Bigboy and Tent Cinemas).

Now, we got to know about another development.

We hear Debaparna Chakraborty, who acted in Bengali soaps like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur, have been in roped in to play the role of Jhimli (Oindrila Bose, female lead)’s sister-in-law in Swapno Udaan and her character will lead to many twists and turns in the story.

When we buzzed Debaparna to know more about her character, she shared, “I am playing the role of Arpita. In the soap, my husband Aniruddha Roy (Indrashish Roy) is a police officer and we belong to a middle class family.”

“Arpita is a sweet person, who is very caring about her family. She is especially protective about her sister-in-law. She is very dedicated towards her family. She is educated but chose to be a homemaker. But soon there will be twists in the story and audience will see a different version of Arpita,” added the actress.

Debaparna mentioned that she is very happy with her role as it will provide her the scope to act.

She quipped, “Audience liked my character of Anu in Bojhena Se Bojhena. In the same way, I hope the audience will like Arpita of Swapno Udaan.”

“This character is very special to me as I feel this will provide me the scope of showcasing my acting prowess. So, I am really very happy and excited about it,” she added with excitement.

Way to go, pretty lady!

Keep visiting this space for more updates.