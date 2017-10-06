Pampering yourself with a makeover is a cool idea!

Isn’t it, readers?

Well, one actress who recently went for a makeover is Bengali TV actress, Debaparna Chakraborty.

The actress, who acted in Bengali soaps like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur, has tried a new hair colour and shared photos of the same on her Twitter account.

Here check out her tweet:



Speaking to TellyChakkar.com, she expressed, “I am obsessed with my hair. I had a hectic schedule before Pujo so I felt that taking rest during the occasion would be a great idea. And once the festival was over, I thought of trying something new with my hair and then I tried a new hair colour. Trying a new hair colour was refreshing. Also, for me change is constant.”

On the work front, Debaparna has recently acted in a web series titled Cartoon.

Sharing her experience, she said, “It’s a horror story, my character name is Tiasha. Sourav Chakraborty has directed it. He is a very good friend of mine and it was wonderful to work with him. I also loved working with Payel Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee, who have played the lead characters in the story. Such kind of a horror story is rare and I can assure that it will scare people.”

“Till now, I have worked in mega serials so it was a wonderful experience to work in a web series, she added.

Great going, girl!

