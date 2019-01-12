News

Debina and Gurmeet holiday in Europe

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: The much-in-love couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary is on a travel spree!

The couple is known to have wanderlust and often travel across the world to explore new cultures. Currently, the duo are enjoying the season of winter in Europe.

They have shared some beautiful images from their trip, which will make you pack your bags right away and leave for a holiday. Don’t believe us? Take a look!

Tags > Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, enjoying, travel, Cultures, Europe, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days