Debina and Gurmeet holiday in Europe

MUMBAI: The much-in-love couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary is on a travel spree!
The couple is known to have wanderlust and often travel across the world to explore new cultures. Currently, the duo are enjoying the season of winter in Europe.
They have shared some beautiful images from their trip, which will make you pack your bags right away and leave for a holiday. Don’t believe us? Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Nice you are sooooo nice. One more ✅ to my travel list. And the world looks beautiful with you by my side @guruchoudhary #mytravelpartner #ourtravelsaga #gurmeetdebina #travelwithgurmeetdebina #travel #travelinfluencer #influencer #nice #france @bigc_fashionfirst styled [email protected]
View this post on Instagram
When you are witnessing one of the 8 wonders of the world it has to be overwhelming far Too many. We got delayed we have to buy double tickets it was terribly cold we were not well equipped for the cold far too many distractions but the moment we had the signt of the Colosseum I was so overwhelmed that I forgot almost everything! U r beautiful and full of goose bumping history. #rome #influencer #colosseum #gurmeetdebina #influencer #travel #italy #history #balenciaga
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful galata tower I keep coming back !!! I m in awe of you. Beautiful energy and stands out from the rest of the city. #Istanbul . #galatatower #istanbulbloggers #istanbullights #visitistanbul #travel #travelblogger Styled by @disharhazari Trench coat @marksandspencerindia
View this post on Instagram
And I am here #istanbul to attend the #inflow summit 2018. Day 1. And it starts today.... excitement overload. Thanku @jeevitaoberoi #fourseasonsbosphorus #inflowsummits #inflow Styled by @disharhazari Wearing @zara @zaraindiaofficial . . #influencer @istanbul @inflowsummits
View this post on Instagram
My travel diary is not complete without the mention of #nice a peaceful city at the French Riviera. The beautiful French buildings in my background with adorns my close ups to better em. And to @debinabon to make my travels memorable by adding such surprises to each day . . #nice #gurmeetchoudhary #travelblogger #travelphotography #travelholic #fashion #influencer #balenciaga #gucci
View this post on Instagram
Our travel saga is something I can live my life forever for. Work hard .. harder forever for. Best thing of us being together is exploring the world together. Rightly justified “THE WORLDS OUR STAGE TO WRITE OUT ROMANCE SAGA”. The way you look at me . . Can’t believe Rome is already a throwback . . #ourtravelsaga #romance #love #rome #italy #trevifountain #spanishsteps #piazzadispagna #traveller #travelblogger #travelphotography #travelgram #influencer #travelinfluencer #husbandandwife #travel
Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?
Which show do you enjoy watching?
Add new comment