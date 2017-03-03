Debina turns makeup artist on the sets of Santoshi Maa

Stylish diva Debina Bonnerjee is not only a talented actress but also an artist. If you love watching Debina’s makeup in her show Santoshi Maa (&TV) then the credit goes to the lady herself.

Debina has turned into a makeup artist and has shared a video on Facebook transforming herself from her real to reel avatar. Have a look!

Speaking more about her new talent, she shared, “I have been doing my own makeup in the show. As I have good knowledge about makeup and its products, I am comfortable doing it on my own. It hardly takes some time for me to jump into my reel avatar.”

When asked her to share some makeup tips, she replied, “I studied my face so I know what will suit me the best and which area of face I should highlight the most. So I would advice girls to do their makeup on their own because nobody can do wonders to their face than they themselves.”

Talking about her favourite makeup brands, she said, “My favourites are Mac, Makeup Forever, NYX, Bobbi Brown and for lipsticks I like Sephora, Huda and Christian Dior. I use Sephora makeup brushes.”

Keep up the good work, Debina!