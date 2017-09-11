A new member has joined the cast of Zee Bangla's Rani Rashmoni, which is produced by Subrata Roy Production!

Well, the talented actor, Debraj Mukherjee, has been roped in by the makers to play the role of a dacoit named Bhairav. We hear his entry will take the drama quotient a notch higher.

Speaking about the plot, a source associated with the show shared with TellyChakkar.com that it is at the palace of Makimpur that Rani (Ditipriya Roy) and Raj Chandra (Noor) will encounter the dacoit, Bhairav.

In the coming days, Bhairav and his gang will attack the palace of Makimpur but they will witness something which will scare them. That unexpected event will leave Bhairav surprised. But even after the shocking experience, the gang will chalk out a plan to kill Rani and Raj Chandra. With this aim, they even will try to hurt them a few times.

What will happen now? Will the dacoits hurt and loot them? And how will Rani and Raj Chandra deal with this dangerous situation? Well, to know more keep a tab on TellyChakkar.com.