Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki (Shashi Sumeet Productions) failed to cast a positive impression and was subject to innumerable controversies post which it was pulled off-air.

Soon, news about the show returning with a new season started doing the rounds where the female lead, Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar would be retained while the grown-up version of the male lead would be played by Saathiya fame, Rohit Suchanti.

(Also Read: Siddharth Shivpuri and Gauri Singh roped in for Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki sequel)

Pehredaar Piya Ki will now be titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and as per the latest developments, we now have the on-air date and time!

Producer, Sumeet Mittal took up to Twitter to announce that the show will commence from 7 November and will be slot at 9 pm with a new promo.

(Also Read: Not Shantanu, Rohit Suchanti to the play lead role in Pehredaar Piya Ki sequel)

In the promo, Tejasswi aka Diya is introduced gracefully in a royal orange suit and she is showing Ratan (Rohit) his dadaji’s palace. A mischievous Ratan soon jumps into the lake and Diya dives in to save him. Turns out, this was only a prank. Amidst the scene, comes in a CGI crocodile swimming towards Ratan and Diya takes it upon herself to save him.

Take a look at the promo below –

A ‘Bahu-bali’ in the making?