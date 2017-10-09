&TV is all set to celebrate Diwali in style and enthral the viewers with some energetic and spectacular performances by popular television actors. In one of the acts, television hunks Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vivek Dahiya and dancing superstar Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen performing together making the evening memorable. Although Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen enthusiastically dancing to a popular track ‘Chalti hai kya 9 se 12’, not many know that he was in terrible pain during the act.

He limped a bit through the act, but he did not skip any move and continued rehearsing till he got the perfect shot. While the other actors understood his condition and supported him throughout, Dheeraj triumphantly pulled off the performance with élan and the viewers will be delighted to witness the same. The actor abided by the famous phrase- The show must go on and completed the act despite the injury and the pain. Not only did he apply ice packs on his injury between the breaks, but also kept asking for Volini between the shots. His professionalism and dedication towards completing the performance won hearts of people present at the occasion.