Deep to be kidnapped in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Kidnapping tracks on the small screen are always exciting to watch!

Tough times are ahead for Deep aka Arjun Bijlani in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams).

Currently, the cast is having a ball of a time shooting in Goa.

As we saw in the previous few episodes, a mysterious man is after Deep's life. The mysterious man, Mr. X, is seen making his way through all the drama with the motive of killing Deep. Eventually, at the end of a party, Deep goes missing, and Aarohi (Nia Sharma) tries to seek answers, which lead to the mystery behind Deep's disappearance. To put the pieces of this mysterious puzzle together, Aarohi lands up in Goa hoping to find Deep. To her surprise, Deep has changed his behaviour towards her and refuses to acknowledge Aarohi’s presence around him.

In the coming episodes, Raj pretends to be Deep and brings Aarohi to Mumbai. Even Aarohi blindly believes him and travels along with Raj thinking he is Deep. Meanwhile, some goons kidnap Deep.

Will Aarohi manage to catch hold of the mystery man?