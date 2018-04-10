Home > Tv > Tv News
Deep discovers that Arohi is not pregnant in Ishq Mein Marjawan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2018

Mumbai:Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) has kept the audience on the edge of their seats with a power packed thriller cum murder drama where Arohi (Aalisha Panwar) is out to avenge her family from Deep (Arjun Bijlani) and his so called ‘family’.

The drama so far has been intense and in the upcoming episodes, Deep will find Arohi in an unconscious state and will rush her to the hospital. He will appear to be really worried for Arohi and will request the doctors to give her the best of medication which will help her recover. He will also plead the doctors to make sure that his unborn baby is good health.

In the episodes to come, Deep will receive the shock of his life which will devastate him. The doctors will inform Deep and his family that Arohi is not pregnant! And more that being in shock, everyone will be mystified with the latest discovery.

What do you think Ishq Mein Marjawan?

Keep reading this space for the latest updates.

