Deepak Chadha joins Dangal TV’s next

Dangal TV's upcoming show Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, helmed by Triangle Films.



TV actress Nikita Sharma playing the lead role of a naagin in the above mentioned show



popular child artists Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and Kashvi Kothari joining the cast



Now, we have an update on television actor Deepak Chadha, who has featured in shows like O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Band Baja Bandh Darwaza, Dil Dhoondta Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.



According to our sources, Deepak will play the lead's uncle in the show.



Deepak confirmed being a part of the show.



The show will also feature Manu Malik and Tanu Vidyarthi (read here: Manu Malik and Tanu Vidyarthi join Dangal TV’s next).