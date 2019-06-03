News

Deepak Chadha joins Dangal TV’s next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jun 2019 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Dangal TV’s upcoming show Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, helmed by Triangle Films.

We broke the news about TV actress Nikita Sharma playing the lead role of a naagin in the above mentioned show (read here: Nikita Sharma to play naagin on TV).

We also wrote about popular child artists Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and Kashvi Kothari joining the cast (read here: Kashvi Kothari to play young naagin in Dangal TV’s show; Ayaan Zubair Rahmani roped in).

Now, we have an update on television actor Deepak Chadha, who has featured in shows like O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Band Baja Bandh Darwaza, Dil Dhoondta Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

According to our sources, Deepak will play the lead's uncle in the show.

Deepak confirmed being a part of the show.

The show will also feature Manu Malik and Tanu Vidyarthi (read here: Manu Malik and Tanu Vidyarthi join Dangal TV’s next).     

