News

Deepali Pansare blessed with a baby boy

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
12 May 2017 06:36 PM

Time to share some good news!!!

Lovely actress Deepali Pansare, who rose to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has become a 'mom'.

Yes, the pretty and talented Deepali gave birth to a baby boy on 8 May (2017).

When we contacted Deepali, she said, “Seeing your child for the first time is the best feeling in the world. I have experienced happiness before but now I know its real meaning.”

Deepali got married to Suveer Safaya in the year 2014, and this is the couple's first baby.

Deepali and Suveer are yet to lock a name for their little one.

Here’s wishing the couple hearty congratulations and lots of love to the bundle of joy.

