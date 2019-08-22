News

Deepali Saini, Siraj Mustafa, Mohit Dagga, and Seena Shahabadi to feature in Savdhan Indiaâ€™s mini series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India on Star Bharat has been entertaining and educating the audience for a long time now. The show deals with stories of crimes such as murder, domestic violence, robbery, forgery, and sexual assault in India and urges the audience to stay alert. It helps increase awareness among people about the criminal activities that are prevalent around them.

The channel recently launched a new special crime series that is bolder and better. Each series consists of five episodes.

All the stories focus on heinous crimes where the stakes are higher, as is the thrill factor for viewers.

The first story titled Chausar was a tale of betrayal and vengeance and starred Sukirti Kandpal and Papiya Sengupta.

TellyChakkar has learned that the upcoming series will feature actors Deepali Saini (Ishq Mein Marjawan), Siraj Mustafa (Ssshhhh... Koi Hai), Mohit Dagga (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se), and Seena Shahabadi (I, Me, aur Main).

The story will revolve around an underworld don and his affair with two actresses (played by Deepali and Sheena). Apparently, Siraj will depict the role of Dawood, while Mohit will play his right hand, who obeys all his commands.

This particular story is titled Mayajaal. The actors have begun shooting, and the series will air in the first week of September.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Deepali Saini, Siraj Mustafa, Mohit Dagga, Seena Shahabadi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se,

