All's not well in Deepika's so-called-paradise. Sandiip Sikcand's Dhhai Kilo Prem is ready with another drama to unfold in the house.

The playful, confident Deepika is the quintessential television bahu & in some serious trouble having to take on the blame for her sister-in-law's run away marriage.

Just when the audiences started to enjoy the sweet nothings & nok-jhok between Deepika & Piyush, all hell broke loose after Meghna elopes for her wedding without Deepika's consent but Deepika without choices faces the brunt.

Dhhai Kilo Prem that started out as an unconventional love story has its heart in the right place with the major twists & turns for a television-out & out family drama show. A source from the set shares, 'Meghna has a run away marriage & the whole blame comes on Deepika. Her father-in-law, Pankaj who has always supported Deepika breaks his ties with her. Deepika realizes that her husband doesn't love her & she survived here only because of her in-laws. After her in-laws disowning her, she has no reason to stay back & she leaves her marital house.'

For the story to unfold, keep watching Dhhai Kilo Prem.