Actress Aanchal Munjal, who is seen as Abby in series "Dil Buffering", is a fashion fanatic and considers actress Deepika Padukone as her style icon.

On her style icon, Aanchal said in a statement: "It has to be Deepika Padukone. I love the way she carries herself. Most importantly, I follow her airport looks which have become like airport diaries for me. Her style is effortless and chic and this is what I love the most about her."

Aanchal says if given a chance, she would love to portray Deepika or actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's lives in their biopics.

"(For a biopic), it has to be either Deepika or Kareena Kapoor Khan. Like I said, I admire Deepika and the way she carries every style with elan. Her look in ‘Padmavati' had my eyes rolling. She looks every bit of a queen and has carries the royal look with so much ease.

"She has made her mark in the industry with her talent. I would feel honoured to play her in the biopic."

"On the other hand, the way Kareena has shaped up her career while maintaining a perfect balance between her professional and personal life, is commendable. I like her style and the persona she carries. She is a diva," she said.

Aanchal has featured in films like "We Are Family", "Aarakshan", "Ghayal Once Again" and Tamil project "Sei".

"Dil Buffering" is aired on bindass channel and also on digital platforms YouTube and Facebook simultaneously.

(Source: IANS)



