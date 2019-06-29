Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to appear on premiere episode of Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is soon set to return to TV screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. This season’s format has been spiced up.

The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. Now, according to recent media reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might be in talks for making an appearance on the grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9.Reports stated that the duo has been approached to grace the opening episode as the celebrity guest couple. Salman will also be a part of the first episode and will introduce the celebrity couple participants. The report also stated that since Deepika and Ranveer are in London for the shoot of their upcoming film, ‘83, the talks are on about them being a part of the shoot which will take place in the second week of July.According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, “The channel is in talks with the couple to make an appearance, and unless the schedule of their sports drama which is on in London is hit for a six, they will be the first celebrity guests. The opening episode will be shot in the second week of July.”Tags: Nach Baliye 9, Bollywood, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh