Deepika Singh delivers baby boy

Badhaai ho...badhai ho!!!
Monday has become super happy for tinsel town.
The very beautiful and talented actress Deepika Singh is a proud mother now.
The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress, who is married to acclaimed director Rohit Raj Goyal has been blessed with a baby boy.
As per media reports, Deepika delivered the baby on Saturday (20 May), around 9 pm in a suburban hospital.
Rohit confirmed the news with a daily and mentioned about Deepika and the baby being absoutely fine.
Congrats guys...Wishing Deepika and Rohit lots of happiness and love.
