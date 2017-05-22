Deepika Singh delivers baby boy

Badhaai ho...badhai ho!!!

Monday has become super happy for tinsel town.

The very beautiful and talented actress Deepika Singh is a proud mother now.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress, who is married to acclaimed director Rohit Raj Goyal has been blessed with a baby boy.

As per media reports, Deepika delivered the baby on Saturday (20 May), around 9 pm in a suburban hospital.

Rohit confirmed the news with a daily and mentioned about Deepika and the baby being absoutely fine.

Congrats guys...Wishing Deepika and Rohit lots of happiness and love.