Deepika Singh delivers baby boy

TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017

Badhaai ho...badhai ho!!!

Monday has become super happy for tinsel town.

The very beautiful and talented actress Deepika Singh is a proud mother now.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress, who is married to acclaimed director Rohit Raj Goyal has been blessed with a baby boy.

As per media reports, Deepika delivered the baby on Saturday (20 May), around 9 pm in a suburban hospital.

Rohit confirmed the news with a daily and mentioned about Deepika and the baby being absoutely fine.

Congrats guys...Wishing Deepika and Rohit lots of happiness and love.

