Deepika Singh Goyal celebrates her son’s birthday, shares an adorable video

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh Goyal, who is one of the well-known television actresses, celebrated the birthday of her son, Soham, in an adorable way.

Although she is busy with her hectic shooting schedule, but she took out time to plan a birthday celebration for her son. And why not? After all it was her child’s birthday.

The actress and her hubby Rohitraj Goyal decorated their house with balloons. They also invited Soham’s friends for a get-together and all of them had a great time.

Today, Deepika took to Instagram and shared an adorable video and photo from the celebration. In the video, Soham can be seen cutting the cake, while Deepika and Rohitraj sing for him along with his friends.

Deepika also wrote a sweet note for her son. “Wish you a very Happy Birthday my cutie pie, Soham. Can't believe you are 2 already. You bring so much of love and joy to my life. May you be always blessed with good health, love and lots of laughter. Sorry i could not spend the whole day with you as you know mama had to go to work. Love you to infinity,” read her caption.

Take a look at the photo and video right here:

On the acting front, Deepika was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Her new show is Colors’ Kawach 2, which will go on air from 25 May 2019.