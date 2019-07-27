News

Deepika Singh’s birthday bash was a grand affair; check out the photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who is currently seen in Kawach Mahashivratri, had a grand birthday bash at a plush city hotel recently. The occasion was attended by her close friends from the television industry. 

The actress, who rose to fame by playing the character of Sandhya in popular show Diya aur Baati Hum, invited the cast to her birthday party. Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Vaghela were spotted at the party. Giaa Manek, Devoleena, Tanvi Dogra, Mallika Bhatt, Producer Rajan Shahi and many others attended Deepika’s birthday bash. Deepika also celebrated her birthday on the sets of Kawach with co-star Namik Paul. 

Check out the pictures below. 

Tags > Deepika Singh, Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Vaghela, Giaa Manek, Devoleena, Tanvi Dogra, Mallika Bhatt, Producer Rajan Shahi, Deepika’s birthday bash,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days