Deepika Singh’s birthday bash was a grand affair; check out the photos

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who is currently seen in Kawach Mahashivratri, had a grand birthday bash at a plush city hotel recently. The occasion was attended by her close friends from the television industry.



The actress, who rose to fame by playing the character of Sandhya in popular show Diya aur Baati Hum, invited the cast to her birthday party. Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Vaghela were spotted at the party. Giaa Manek, Devoleena, Tanvi Dogra, Mallika Bhatt, Producer Rajan Shahi and many others attended Deepika’s birthday bash. Deepika also celebrated her birthday on the sets of Kawach with co-star Namik Paul.



Check out the pictures below.