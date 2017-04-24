Hot Downloads

Deepika's sword fighting act in 'Bajirao...' inspired me: Sonia Singh

24 Apr 2017

Television actress Sonia Singh, who is playing the role of Sada Kaur -- mother of Mehtab Kaur in the historical drama "Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh", says she took inspiration from actress Deepika Padukone's role in "Bajirao Mastani" in order to get into the skin of the character.

After watching Deepika play a warrior princess in the magnum opus, Sonia was left stunned and inspired. She was told that she has to undergo sword fighting lessons for her role in the Life Ok show. She started taking training from a professional sword fighter in order to bring more authenticity to her role and to master the skill.

"Yes, I always wanted to play the role of a warrior woman. So in order to get into the skin of the character, I am taking sword fighting lessons from a professional trainer. Deepika Padukone's role and the act of sword fighting in the movie 'Bajirao Mastani' inspired me to take lessons and look as authentic as possible and graceful," Sonia said in a statement.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Bajirao Mastani", an epic historical romance film also featured Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

"Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh" stars Damanpreet Singh, Shaleen Bhanot, Sneha Wagh, Chetan Pandit, Syed Aman Mian Sharma and Tunisha Sharma.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sonia Singh, Shaleen Bhanot, Sneha Wagh, Chetan Pandit, Syed Aman Mian Sharma, Tunisha Sharma,

