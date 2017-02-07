Deepshika Nagpal to enter Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao

Sony Entertainment Television's newly launched show Peshwa Bajirao, produced by Sphereorigins will see a new entry...The show is being creatively produced by Invictus T Mediaworks.

Talented Actress Deepshika Nagpal who was part of the production house's show on Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani will now enter the Sony TV show

She will play the role of Zeenatunnisa, daughter of Aurangzeb.

We buzzed Deepshika but did not get her reply.

We also reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa but did not get response.

Are you excited about this new entry?...