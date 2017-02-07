Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Deepshika Nagpal to enter Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
07 Feb 2017 12:07 AM

Sony Entertainment Television's newly launched show Peshwa Bajirao, produced by Sphereorigins will see a new entry...The show is being creatively produced by Invictus T Mediaworks.

Talented Actress Deepshika Nagpal who was part of the production house's show on Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani will now enter the Sony TV show

She will play the role of Zeenatunnisa, daughter of Aurangzeb.

We buzzed Deepshika but did not get her reply.

We also reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa but did not get response.

Are you excited about this new entry?...

Tags > Deepshika Nagpal, entry, Television, Indiantelevision, Sony TV, Peshwa Bajirao, Zeenatunnisa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest