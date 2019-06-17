Deepshikha Nagpal gears up for Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 3

MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal is a well-known film and television actress. She is known for her work in films like Koyla, Baadshah, Corporate and Partner. She also participated in Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 8. Recently, she featured in a music video titled Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar. She is currently seen in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini. She has now bagged her first digital project.

She will be seen playing a key role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series, Maaya 3.

In an interview with India Forums, Deepshikha confirmed the news. She said to the portal, “I am doing Maaya 3 with Vikram Bhatt, will start shooting from Monday. I am opposite Mukul Dev.”

Speaking about the series, the earlier seasons proved to be a huge success and focused on sensitive issues like BDSM and problems faced by LGBT community in the society. While Maaya: Slave of Desires, starring Shama Sikander showcased BDSM, the second season presented the love-story of a lesbian couple played by Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani.