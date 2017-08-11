Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) is roping in new entries post a big leap of 20 years in its storyline.

In the ongoing episodes, the viewers are witnessing the beginning of the love story between the leads Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) and Mohini (Preetika Rao), and very soon, the viewers will be introduced to the family of Ayaan.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about actor Saptrishi Ghosh entering the daily as Ayaan’s (Mohit Sehgal) dad.

Our source informs us that, actress Deepti Sharma, who was last seen on Jamai Raja (Zee TV) has been finalized to play Ayaan’s mother. Her character would be a completely positive one.

We tried but could not reach to Deepti for a confirmation.

