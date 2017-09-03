Renowned theatre and television actress Delnaaz Irani, who has carved a niche in the small screen world with her outstanding acting, is back to entertain her fans in a unique avatar. The talented actress who has been in the industry for more than a decade has time and again given something new to her fans and audiences. Keeping up with this versatility, the actress will now be seen in a very different and mature role in the upcoming web-series titled Virgin Woman Diaries, directed by Kabir Sadnanad.

Delnaaz’s role as Sweetu in the super hit film 'Kal Ho Na Ho' has made her the perfect best friend one can find on the small screen. She has portrayed the role of a friend to many in various popular sitcoms. Breaking this stereotype with her new show Virgin Women Diaries, Delnaaz will be seen playing the role of a Gujju motherto an 18 year old young girl who has some sexual desires. In spite of living in Kenya for years, this Indian mother’s thinking is still orthodox.

When TellyChakkar.com asked what made her give her nod to the role, she said, "I have been portraying roles of a friend, which created an image of mine in people's mind. With Virgin Women Diaries, I wanted to break that image and showcase the different sides of my acting. I have never essayed the role of a mother of an 18 year old before so it’s a challenge for me and it makes the experience even more interesting.”

“It’s a mature and meaty role for me. Since it’s a web-series, the numbers of episodes are known so we need to work hard on every episode. The trailer of the web serieswas launched recently and I am getting positive feedbacks. I am excited about the launch of the show which is going to happen on fourth September. We all had great fun while shooting and hoping everyone likes it too," she added with a smile.

Good luck, Delnaaz!