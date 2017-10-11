The talented TV actress Delnaaz Irani has signed Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming thriller show Ek Deewana Tha.

The show is produced under Prateek Sharma's banner LSD Films starring popular TV actors Vikram Singh Chauhan, Namik Paul and Donal Bisht. Apparently, Namik plays a ghost in the show while Donal and Vikram will be seen as lovers in this love triangle.

According to our sources, Delnaaz has a very important role in the show. She will be expert in paranormal activities.

We reached out to Delnaaz but she remained unavailable to comment.

Ek Deewana Tha will launch on 23 September at 10pm.

