Demon Andhak to be killed; Parvati decides to leave Kailash in Mahakali

09 Dec 2017 06:53 PM

Swastik Productions’ popular mythological drama Mahakali is set to unfold another major story in its upcoming tracks.

The popular series that airs on Colors, will soon be unfolding the story on Andhak’s trap for Mahakali and her Annapoorna avatar.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Andhak will get killed after having a fight with Indra. Parvati (Pooja Sharma) will take Mahakaali avatar and ask lord Vishnu (Kanan Malhotra) and Mahadev (Sourabh Raaj Jain) to bring back Andhak to life. Eventually, Andhak will be brought back to life.

Andhak will further plan to capture Mahakali.

On the other hand,  Parvati will take Annapoorna avatar but she will be annoyed to see people wasting food. Parvati will decide to leave Kailash so that everyone will realise the value of food.  

Well, it would be interesting for the viewers to watch. Isn’t it?

Do share your thoughts with us.

We tried to get in touch with the actors, but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

