Exactly a year ago, yesterday, India came to standstill with the announcement of Rs. 1000 and 500 currency notes being demonetized.

On the first anniversary of demonetization, SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is produced by Neela Telefilms, will bring a special track on the same.

TellyChakkar recently wrote about the mysterious bag that created trouble in Gokuldham society. The bag was found in the water tank after everyone blamed Bhide for the water supply cut.

So what exactly is inside the bag?

Well, according to our sources, the suspense will build up as everyone will be anxious to know what is inside the mysterious bag. On opening it, the members will be shocked to find old currencies of Rs. 1000 and 500.

Bhide, being the secretary of Gokuldham, will be held responsible for the entire fiasco.

It will be interesting to see how the members of Gokuldham society solve this problem.