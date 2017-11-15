In one more shocking disclosure, south actress and model Gehana Vasisth today claimed in an interview to ABP News, that casting director and creative Dennis Nagpal who has been associated with the auditions of Bigg Boss Season 11 has "cheated' and "committed breach of trust" with several auditioness (prospective candidates who auditioned) and Bigg Boss 11 aspirants.

Explaining her allegations, Gehana Vasisth said:

"The auditions were being held at a college in Kandivili East and hundreds of aspiring youth auditioned. Among them were some girls who were known to Dennis Nagpal. Dennis asked the girls (including a transgender candidate who lives at Oshiwara) to attend the audition and personal interview or PI. Some of them who were shortlisted also attended the group discussion that followed the Personal Interview (PI). After the auditions, interviews and group discussions were over, Dennis Nagpal telephoned all the candidates and queried them as to what questions were asked and what they had to do. There were several candidates and Dennis Nagpal got the inputs and details from several female candidates as to the queries and questions asked during the PI and kind of interaction during the group discussion. He then sent his girl friend (or ex-girl friend) Bandagi Kalra for the interviews and auditions."

After getting inputs from so many people, Bandagi Kalra had a certain distinct advantage over the other contestants, claims Gehana Vasisth. Dennis was sourcing information from all the other contestants who went in before Bandagi and then used all that information to help Bandagi get into the show. This is a clean and clear case of cheating, Gehana said adding:

"The transgender girl who is a make up artist by profession and lives at Oshiwara in suburban Mumbai is emotionally and mentally upset because of this act of cheating and breach of trust on the part of Dennis Nagpal who had promised to get her into Bigg Boss," alleges Gehana Vasisth without disclosing the name of the transgender make up artist.

Gehana has also alleged that there is a big "group of friends" inside Bigg Boss - Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra and Dennis Nagpal are all known to each other and are part of a group of friends who have known each other for long. It is obvious that this group who had prior knowledge of each other's presence in the Bigg Boss Reality Show has discussed and planned their action, much before the show began, she says.

Gehana Vasisth has claimed that several aspirants have contacted her over the past two weeks seeking her help. Some of them claim and allege that a couple of people in the Bigg Boss casting team demanded financial favors to get them selected or pushed from one stage to the other. If I start listing out all the complaints I have received, it's gonna be a really long list. I do not have the time and energy to verify all the complaints, but if I presume that even 5 per cent of them are correct, I think the makers of Bigg Boss have a lot of work to do to clean up their shop.