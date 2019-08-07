Despite suffering from JAUNDICE, Rohit delivers mind-blowing performance with Anita Hassanandani on Nach Baliye!

MUMBAI: The viewers of Nach Baliye 9 have been treated to some interesting performances by the contestants.

While all the contestants and their baliyes are giving each other tough competition to win the coveted trophy, Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani recently wowed the audience with their performance. In the previous episodes, they had promised to perform better next time. True to their word, they surprised the judges by making a comeback with a bang!

Despite the fact that Rohit is suffering from jaundice, Anita and he performed quite well. The judges gave them a high-five for their act!

The much-awaited dance reality show premiered on July 19th. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it interesting as well as entertaining.

Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Salman Khan, and the theme is ex- and real-life couples. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan are the judges.

