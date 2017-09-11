Cinevistaas’ popular daily Beyhadh is known for its nail biting twist and turns!

In the ongoing episodes of the series, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) are all set to start afresh. While Arjun and Saanjh are celebrating their happiness together, there is a little spark of tension too because of Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) evil intentions of harming Saanjh.

The viewers of the daily have seen how Arjun has asked Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) to get a high level security for his wedding so that Maya is unable to harm Saanjh in anyway but no one can beat Maya and the upcoming episodes of the daily will prove it yet again.

Our source informs us, “Arjun and Saanjh will be celebrating their Sangeet function with full enthusiasm. The duo will be dancing on different Bollywood numbers. Meanwhile, a kinner (transgender) will finally manage to enter the house by bluffing the security. it will be revealed that Maya sent the kinner to spoil Arjun and Saanjh’s happiness by harming Saanjh. Maya had instructed the kinner to spike Saanjh’s drink with poison.”

OMG!

Will Saanjh consume the poison? Well, only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

